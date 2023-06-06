Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. United Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $304.45 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.