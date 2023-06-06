Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $74.54. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.