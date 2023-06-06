Shelton Capital Management Decreases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,384 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Intuit by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $442.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.35.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

