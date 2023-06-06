Shelton Capital Management Sells 121,275 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,275 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

NYSE:MS opened at $83.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.64. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

