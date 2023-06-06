Tcwp LLC Sells 262 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tcwp LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $95.49 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.19.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.13.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.