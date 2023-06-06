Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117,471 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $112.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

