Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 354,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,578 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $36,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 154.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,386 shares of company stock worth $10,555,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.42.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $136.72 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

