Shelton Capital Management Sells 6,967 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $221.78 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.06.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.