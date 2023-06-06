Shelton Capital Management Sells 8,715 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in WestRock were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK stock opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $49.74.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Argus downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Featured Articles

