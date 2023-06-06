Tcwp LLC Lowers Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Tcwp LLC reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,550,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,716,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,921,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,778,000 after buying an additional 159,155 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.62.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

