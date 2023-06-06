Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $104,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Copart by 2,263.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $88.52 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $89.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.00.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

