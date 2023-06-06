The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,857 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE TJX opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

