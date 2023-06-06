Tcwp LLC Acquires New Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYF. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

Shares of SYF opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.46. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

