Tcwp LLC Has $306,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tcwp LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.26.

Insider Activity

Oracle Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $107.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average of $89.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.