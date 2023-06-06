Tcwp LLC Invests $308,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $277.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.53. The stock has a market cap of $105.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Stories

