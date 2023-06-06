AXS Investments LLC Invests $115,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Newmont by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,657 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Newmont by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,233 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,075.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,488,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,604,000 after buying an additional 2,277,063 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 70.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after buying an additional 1,781,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,760. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

Shares of NEM opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.53. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $68.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

