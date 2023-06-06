Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,606 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $54,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,276 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,658 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $136.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.25. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $241.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

