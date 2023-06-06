AXS Investments LLC Invests $131,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Garmin by 213.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Garmin by 195.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Garmin by 7.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,964,000 after buying an additional 492,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Garmin by 20.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,526,000 after buying an additional 360,334 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRMN opened at $105.54 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $108.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

