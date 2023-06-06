Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,082 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,812,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,445,000 after purchasing an additional 98,901 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after purchasing an additional 884,513 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,931,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,737,000 after purchasing an additional 320,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 56.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,315,000 after purchasing an additional 440,230 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $244.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of -478.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -698.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.33.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

