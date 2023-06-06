Kepos Capital LP Invests $36,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,486,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,588,000 after buying an additional 280,500 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Aldebaran Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 102,368 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 48,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $144.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,024,488 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Recommended Stories

