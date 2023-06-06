AXS Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 352,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,468,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.95.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

