AXS Investments LLC Sells 2,264 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,636 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,024,488. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

