Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Humana Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.72.

NYSE:HUM opened at $523.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.70 and a 52-week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.38%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Articles

