Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,580,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,504 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after acquiring an additional 912,421 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 9,361.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 816,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,837,000 after acquiring an additional 807,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,903,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,493,000 after acquiring an additional 696,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TSN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.27.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.