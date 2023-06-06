USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 7,900 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.86.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $93.90 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average of $102.60.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 22.13%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

