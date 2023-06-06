Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,245 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after buying an additional 805,508 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,319,000 after purchasing an additional 510,799 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 743,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,927,000 after purchasing an additional 481,427 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 858.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after purchasing an additional 357,678 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $25,325,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 371,649 shares of company stock valued at $35,129,913. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

NYSE CHD opened at $94.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $98.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

