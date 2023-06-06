Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 266,409 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Celanese worth $45,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Celanese by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in Celanese by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 112,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 131.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 17,191 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE stock opened at $113.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.88. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $161.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

