Wealth Alliance Buys 744 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Edison International were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

