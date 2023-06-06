Wealth Alliance Has $515,000 Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in PPL were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 50.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 112,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 37,830 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 125,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 46,550 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,358,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,691,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in PPL by 5.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,631,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,368,000 after buying an additional 86,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

