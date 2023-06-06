Wealth Alliance Decreases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 358.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 25,976 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 111,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 433,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 68,846 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

