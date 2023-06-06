Wealth Alliance Has $567,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Tcwp LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,336,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

USXF stock opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

