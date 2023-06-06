Wealth Alliance Sells 1,685 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAUG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 704,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 273,721 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 16,467 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PAUG opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

