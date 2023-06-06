iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,936 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 110,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $34.94 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.