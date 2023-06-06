Wealth Alliance Grows Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Wealth Alliance grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.3 %

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

GWW opened at $675.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $668.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $634.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.79 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

