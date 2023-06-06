Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,707 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $27,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.4% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

REG stock opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $68.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

