USS Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,213 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW opened at $110.29 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.33.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

