Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $27.50 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 484,040 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,432 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $27,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $2,090,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.05) to GBX 3,000 ($37.29) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,526.29.

Shares of SHEL opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $201.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

