Wealth Alliance Has $452,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $151,331,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 1,682,382 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,480,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,300,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,262.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,029,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,486,000 after acquiring an additional 986,355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average is $82.47. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

