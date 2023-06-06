Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 2,195 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $241.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.68. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

