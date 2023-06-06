Wealth Alliance Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 119.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,135,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $269,432,000 after purchasing an additional 162,174 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,156,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 321.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 864,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,345,000 after buying an additional 659,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Mizuho upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.74.

NYSE:SHW opened at $239.73 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $278.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.09.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

