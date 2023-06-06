Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Target were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Stock Performance

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.72.

TGT opened at $130.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.94. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

