Mirova Acquires Shares of 2,300 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mirova acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,620,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,224,000 after purchasing an additional 158,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,111,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,994,000 after acquiring an additional 205,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,373,000 after acquiring an additional 47,477 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 795,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,775,000 after acquiring an additional 177,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $112.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.38 and its 200 day moving average is $84.06.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 56.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. Piper Sandler upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

