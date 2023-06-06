Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,616,000 after buying an additional 12,292,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,078 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,156,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,693 shares during the period. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,500,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.1 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $77.86 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $83.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.01. The firm has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.