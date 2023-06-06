Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,284 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Interface were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Interface by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Interface by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Interface by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 343,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 37,289 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Interface by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Interface by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.57 million, a PE ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 1.90. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Interface had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TILE shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Interface Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.