Shelton Capital Management Sells 39,461 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,461 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 66.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $73.33 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $76.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average of $61.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

