Shelton Capital Management Has $758,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $145,023,000. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.0% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 916,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,802,000 after buying an additional 75,475 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,656,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 219,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,099,000 after buying an additional 65,627 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 190.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after buying an additional 59,548 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $791.60 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $371.52 and a 1 year high of $800.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $731.06 and a 200-day moving average of $673.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $810.86.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

