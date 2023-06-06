iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $101.71 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $120.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

