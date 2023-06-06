Tcwp LLC Has $328,000 Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Tcwp LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 2,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 19.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $507,474.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,923. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.98. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

