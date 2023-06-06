Tcwp LLC Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Tcwp LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $112.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.85.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.