The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $293.30 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.51. The stock has a market cap of $294.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

